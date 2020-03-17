National

Covid-19: Sevas stopped at temples in Dakshina Kannada

Updated on March 17, 2020

The administration in Dakshina Kannada has said that the 'sevas' will not be there in temples in the district because of coronavirus threat in the country.

It was revealed in a meeting chaired by the Karnataka Health Minister, B Sriramulu, in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The district officials informed the minister that though the 'darshans' are allowed in the temples, 'sevas' will not be there for the time being.

It has been decided to allow only the temple staff to carry out activities related to the annual festivals in the temples. Most temples in the region are celebrating yearly festivals during the summer months.

The meeting was also informed that such restrictions are also applicable to other places of religious importance in the district.

