National

Covid-19: Smart Cities partner with medical practitioners to provide online consultation

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

Smart Cities are joining hands with medical practitioners (certified doctors and health experts) to provide online medical consultation facilities to citizens.

“The guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Indian Medical Council, allow remote delivery of medical services during the lockdown period,” said an official release.

These guidelines allow doctors to write prescriptions based on telephonic, textual or video conversations — chat, images, messaging, emails, fax and others. Citizens can, therefore, consult certified medical practitioners without the need to go out of their houses, reducing the risk of Covid-19 spread, added the release.

In Bhopal, the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) is being used as a helpline and tele-counseling centre for citizens. The station operators at ICCC are trained to attend calls. Medical officers are stationed at ICCC in different shifts to assist during any situation.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, telemedicine is being offered through video-conferencing facility launched by the city administration. Citizens have been requested to make video calls on the number 8429525801 to avail of the facility.

“Social distancing being one of the key measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, telemedicine has emerged as an important technology to ensure citizen safety through efficient communication,” said the release.

Published on April 07, 2020
SMART CITY
healthcare industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt mulls extending lockdown after requests from States, experts: Sources