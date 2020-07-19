Covid-19 spread hits a new high in Tamil Nadu

A further 4,979 (yet another day’s high) coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 1.70 lakh. After 4,059 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, the number of active cases are at 50,294.

On Sunday, 52,993 samples (a new day’s high) were tested to total 19.32 lakhs.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 78 to 2,481.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,254 cases to total 85,859.

Among the districts, the most number of infections include Chengalpattu (306), Coimbatore (135), Dindigul (139), Kallakurichi (112), Kancheepuram (220), Kanyakumari (131), Madurai (206), Ramanathapuram (126), Theni (120), Tiruvallur (405), Tiruvannamalai (134), Thoothukudi (151), Tirunelveli (103), Tiruchi (138), Vellore (133) and Virudhunagar (265).

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over telephone to enquire about the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Palaniswami briefed him on the various efforts being taken to contain the spread of the virus, and said that nearly 48,000 samples were tested yesterday, says a State government press release.