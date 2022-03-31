Covid-19 still a public health emergency of international concern: WHO  

Two years after the World Health Organization characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic, the United Nation’s health agency said, Covid-19 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The PHEIC label is the WHO’s highest level of alarm. In January 2020, the WHO sounded this alarm on the spread of SARS-CoV-2 across countries.

Pointing out that it was too early to reduce the quality of surveillance, the WHO said in its latest epidemiological report, “The uncertainty around the characteristics of emerging variants limits our ability to confidently predict the behaviour of this disease, as the evolution rate and risk of emerging variants are still high, which could undermine prevention and mitigation measures.”

Until countries reach the end of the acute phase of the pandemic, they must maintain sufficient epidemiologic surveillance to inform evidence-based operational decision-making on crucial parameters, including vaccination strategies, vaccine composition, use of therapeutics, and tailored and appropriate public health and social measures, it said.

Three scenarios

Speaking on WHO’s updated strategic plan on Covid-19, Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the plan “could and should be our last”. It outlined three possible scenarios on how the pandemic could evolve this year.

The most likely scenario, he said, was that the virus continues to evolve, but the severity of disease it causes reduces over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection. “Periodic spikes in cases and deaths may occur as immunity wanes, which may require periodic boosting for vulnerable populations.”

In the best-case scenario, less severe variants may emerge, and boosters or new formulations of vaccines won’t be necessary.

However, in the worst-case, a more virulent and highly transmissible variant emerges. And against this new threat, people’s protection against severe disease and death, either from prior vaccination or infection, will wane rapidly, he said, adding that such a situation “would require significantly altering the current vaccines and making sure they get to the people who are most vulnerable to severe disease.”

Underscoring the importance of surveillance, laboratories, and public health intelligence, among other measures, he said, all the tools to bring the pandemic under control were available, including using masks, distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation.

“Equitable vaccination remains the single most powerful tool we have to save lives,” he said, pointing out that vaccinating 70 percent of the population of every country was essential for bringing the pandemic under control.

Not acceptable

“Even as some high-income countries now roll out fourth doses, one third of the world’s population is yet to receive a single dose, including 83 percent of the population of Africa. This is not acceptable to me, and it should not be acceptable to anyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, the WHO has brought out a new strategy to scale up genomic surveillance globally for pathogens with epidemic and pandemic potential. This would be followed up with another plan for arboviruses – the family of viruses spread by mosquitoes that includes Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya and Yellow fever, which pose a threat to more than half the world’s population, he said.