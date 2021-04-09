Covid-19: Symptomatic of new crisis staring Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader and predecessor Oommen Chandy tested Covid-19 positive within the space of a few hours on Thursday which also saw new daily infection count in the current wave surge past the 4,000-mark in Kerala after climbing back from a low of 1,000-odd earlier in March.

The state is witnessing another infection spiral following intense political campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections on April 6 that saw all Covid-19 protocols being thrown to the winds with crowds milling in major towns and cities as state and national-level leaders carried out well-attended rallies and road shows.

Poll history, repeated

This resembled the situation emerging immediately after the intensely fought local body elections in the state in December 2020 preceded by an equally intense campaign from as early as October and a busy festival season even earlier. This had led to a spike in the numbers which was gradually on the mend until February.

The Chief Minister’s daughter had earlier caught the virus around the polling day and had appeared in a PPE kit voting at the polling station in Kannur. He himself was kept in isolation ever since and did not show any symptom until testing on Thursday, following which he was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College.

Takes first dose of vaccine

The Chief Minister had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first week of March. The Department of Health has now advised all members of his personal staff and their families as well as other officials acting in close proximity with the Chief Minister to go on quarantine and get themselves tested.

Having been the face of the fight against the virus, the Chief Minister had been careful about not getting himself infected and wore a mask always. But the fact that he was the sole mass leader of his party for the campaign meant a hectic schedule with thousands attending his rallies in total violation of all Covid-19 protocols.

Chandy develops symptoms

Meanwhile, Oommen Chandy, his compatriot in the Congress, is reported to have developed some symptoms, including fever, after the campaign ended a day before the polls. He was kept under observation at his house in the state capital over the past two days. He is being shifted to a private hospital today (Friday).

Two mass leaders falling sick was symptomatic of the new crisis staring the state as it added 4,353 new virus cases to its tally when 63,901 samples were tested on Thursday. The test positivity rate clawed its way back to 6.81 per cent from 3 per cent, after being pulled back from stubborn two-digit figures earlier.

Active case pool rises

The active case pool stood at 33,621 patients on Thursday, having sprung back from a low of less than 24,000 in March. The day alone saw 759 people being newly admitted to hospitals in the state with the Covid-19, virus while 11,272 persons were newly added to home or institutional quarantine.

The district of Ernakulam reported the maximum number of new cases with 654, followed by Kozhikode (453), Thiruvananthapuram (444), and Thrissur (393), among others. The addition of 18 new deaths in the past few days to the official list of Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday took the cumulative toll to 4,728.