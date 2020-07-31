Covid-19 tally crosses 16.38 lakh

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
India has recorded over 16.38 lakh Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February, of which over 10.67 lakh persons have recovered. There are 5,35,318 active infections currently. This means that there are over 5.45 lakh persons who are actively infected as of now, majority of whom are in home isolation, while the rest are hospitalised.
The total number of cases with active infections in the last 24 hours is 17,076. On the other hand, 37,223 persons have recovered, while 779 persons have died, taking the total death toll to 35,747.
Those detected with Covid-19 spend nearly two weeks in home isolation or even up to a month in hospitalisation in case the disease is more severe. The Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the States track patients in home isolation over the phone, receive reports from hospitals and declare recoveries after understanding that the reported cases are experiencing no symptoms after undergoing isolation and treatment. While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, and then added to the daily MoHFW report.
In few States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mizoram and Sikkim, fewer Covid-19 cases were picked up between July 30 and 31 than the previous day. In most States, the number of cases detected every day are rising serially; recoveries are also increasing in every State.
The number of tests conducted on July 30 was over 6.42 lakh. Cumulative tests done since over the last six months have crossed 1.88 crore.
