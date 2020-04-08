National

Covid-19 tally in TN at 738

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu today declined to 48, less than 50 for the first time since March 31.

From April 1, the number of new cases per day has been over 75. However, On Monday, it dropped to 50 but increased to 69 on Tuesday and declined today to 48. The total number of positive cases in the State increased to 738, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

There was no death due to coronovirus, she told newspersons in the daily briefing on Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu
