Covid-19 tally nearing 15-lakh mark

India is nearing 15 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February, of which over 9.88 lakh persons have recovered. Currently, there are 5,09,447 active infections in the country. This means that there are over five lakh persons who are actively infected as of now, majority of whom are in home isolation while the rest are hospitalised.

In the past 24 hours, the increase in confirmed cases is 47,745. Of 47,745 cases, 35,286 recovered on July 29. Up to 12,459 new active infections have been added in a single day.

As on July 29, the total number of deaths since February, stands at 34,193. About 768 persons have died in a single day since July 28.

Number of tests conducted on July 29 was over 4.08 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.77 crore.