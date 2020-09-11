Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 5,519 new cases, 77 deaths

﻿An additional 5,519 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 4,91,571.

In the last 24 hours, 84,893 samples.

After 6,006 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,35,422), the number of active cases stood at 47,918.

The number of deaths increased by 77 to a total of 8,231.

The number of infections in Chennai was 987; patients discharged - 932; deaths - 21 and active cases were 10,879.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 297; Coimbatore - 394; Cuddalore - 289; Kallakurichi - 147; Kancheepuram - 132; Kanyakumari - 123; Namakkal - 114; Pudukottai - 109; Salem - 298; Thanjavur - 145; Thiruvallur - 312; Thiruvannamalai - 296; Thruvarur - 159; Thoothukudi - 101; Tirunelveli - 136; Thiruppur -124; Trichy - 140; Vellore - 182 and Villupuram - 161, according to health ministry.