Covid-19: Tamil Nadu, HCL to set up disaster management analytics centre

Tamil Nadu government and HCL will set up a Disaster Management – Data Analytics Centre to strengthen the State’s disaster management efforts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Industry Minister MC Sampath.

Technology has brought about ease of living, and the State government's efforts are to ensure that the advantages of technology are available to all sections of the society, he said at a CII conference on ‘Intelligent Industries' on the theme Transformation through Digitalisation.

The State government’s intent to focus on digitisation is evident from various initiatives, including the recent MoUs signed to set up data centre parks in Chennai. Six companies have committed to invest over .₹12,000 crore in setting data centre hubs in Chennai, he said.

Data centres are crucial to cater to the increasing demand for cloud services and digital content consumption across the country, and it serves as an important pillar in our overall digital infrastructure, he added.

The State government implemented an end-to-end online single window system for large Industries in 2017 and MSMEs in 2018, covering 39 services required by the industries, he said.

P Benjamin, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said that with the support of the Centre and State governments, the MSMEs are now on the path of normalcy and growth, overcoming the impact of Covid-19.