Covid-19: Tamil Nadu receives five lakh doses of Covishield

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 11, 2021

State records total vaccination of 1.61 crore

Tamil Nadu on Saturday night received five lakh doses of Covishield. They are being sent to various districts to continue administrating the vaccine. In many districts vaccination was stopped due to non-availability of vaccine.

The State's Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had allotted 45,000 vaccines to Chennai; 24,000 to Coimbatore and the rest to other districts.

According to the data published by the department, 27,922 doses of vaccines were administered to take the total vaccination in the State to 1.61 crore on Saturday

