Covid-19: Tamil Nadu recruits 1,000 more nurses, extends doctors’ services

Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

Continuing efforts to ramp-up the healthcare workforce in the fight against Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamion Saturday said over 1,000 nurses have been recruited and announced retaining the services of government doctors, set to retire this month.

The appointment orders on contract basis will be given to retain the services of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who are set to retire on April 30 for two more months, Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai.

As many as 1,323 nurses have now been recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and appointment orders were being issued to them, he said adding the recruits have been advised to join immediately on receipt of orders.

Recently, the State government appointed 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 lab technicians in government hospitals.

Services of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who had retired on March 31 were extended on contract for two more months and they continued to work, the Chief Minister recalled.

