National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 24,405 new cases

Chennai | Updated on June 03, 2021

Number of new cases declines for sixth day running

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline with 24,405 new cases reported on Thursday (25,317 on Wednesday).

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of new cases in the state. On Wednesday, 32,221 Covid-19 patients were discharged to take the number of active cases to 2,80,426.

Samples tested were 1,79,438 and 460 deaths registered.

Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 2,980 new infectious, while Chennai reported 2,062. Erode reported 1,671; Tiruppur 1,264; Salem 1,253; Thanjavur 1,020 and the rest of the districts less than 1,000 cases each.

On Thursday, 2,89,430 persons were vaccinated as against 54,840 on Wednesday, according to State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

Published on June 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.