Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 76 new cases

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
In Tamil Nadu, 76 more persons were infected with coronavirus taking the total number of infected to 1,596.
Today’s number includes 26 people belonging to a private television channel. All of them have been admitted in the General Hospital.
A total of 5,548 blood samples were tested today. The number of Covid-19 suspected individuals in isolation wards was 1,917, says a State government update.
The number of persons in home quarantine is 23,254 and in government quarantine facilities 145, the release said.
Meanwhile, the State government has invoked the Disaster Management Act by announcing that private schools and colleges cannot compel students and parents to pay fees for next academic year or any dues for 2019-20.
The State government has also reached out to the medical community after the attack during the funeral of a doctor who died due to Coronavirus. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assured that all steps would be taken to avert similar incidents.
A sum of ₹160.93 crore has been donated so far to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to contain the coronavirus. In the last seven days, ₹26.30 crore was received through donations, says a State government press release.
Major donors during the last week include Sterlite Copper (₹5 crore); Sundram Fasteners (₹3 crore); ITC Education ( ₹2 crore); Sanmar Group (₹1 crore) and Aachi Masala (₹1 crore), it said.
