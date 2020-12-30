Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 945 new cases, 17 deaths

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
There were an additional 945 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 8,17,077. After 1,060 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,615.
There were 17 deaths registered and 70,196 samples tested.
In Chennai there was an addition of 275 cases while all the other 36 districts saw infections less than 100, according to State health department data.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...