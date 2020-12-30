National

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 945 new cases, 17 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

There were an additional 945 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 8,17,077. After 1,060 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,615.

There were 17 deaths registered and 70,196 samples tested.

In Chennai there was an addition of 275 cases while all the other 36 districts saw infections less than 100, according to State health department data.

