Covid-19: Telangana bans rallies, religious gatherings

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on March 27, 2021

Wearing mask in public places made mandatory

As Covid positive cases continue to grow in the State, the Telangana Government has banned public celebration of religious events, gatherings, rallies and processions till April 30, 2021. The Government also made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places, work spaces and while travelling in public transport.

“Violators will be prosecuted under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Indian Penal Code,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said.

He issued two orders on Saturday in the back drop of a sharp increase in the positive cases in several parts of the State.

The State reported 495 cases on Friday, with the number of active cases doubling to 4,241 in a span of two weeks.

“Congregations pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of Covid-19,” he said.

The move would bar people from celebrating and observing upcoming religions events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan.

Restriction of rallies and processions will have an impact on the campaign trail of political parties in the upcoming by-election to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on April 17.

Published on March 27, 2021

