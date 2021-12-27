Covid-19: Telangana gears up to vaccinate 23 lakh in 15-18 age group

The officials of the Health Department in Telangana are gearing up to extend Covid19 vaccination to 15-18 years from January 3, 2022, in line with guidelines.

As per the initial estimates of the officials, there are 22.78 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years of age.

Most of them are students from 10th standard to degree first year apart from those working across different fields including construction and agriculture.

Efforts are also on to provide booster doses to the frontline warriors (health workers, medical, paramedical staff and police) and senior citizens above 60 years.

As far as adult vaccination is concerned, Telangana completed the first dose of immunisation to over 99 per cent while 64 per cent have completed two doses.

As Covid-19 cases are expected to increase significantly in the next two months, all eligible people should come forward to complete vaccination, according to G Srinivas Rao, Health Director, Telangana.