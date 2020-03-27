Covid-19: Telangana reports 10 positive cases

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
Telangana has reported 10 more Covid-19 positive cases on Friday taking the total number of positive cases to 59. The number included both the foreign returned and those who acquired it from ‘contacts’.
As the numbers shoot up in a single day, the Telangana government has said that it’s getting ready for any eventuality.
“We are ready to take 12,400 patients in, including 1,400 patients who might require critical care. About 80.9 per cent of all the infected will show up only mild symptoms, 13.8 per cent of them would require isolation care and 4.7 per cent would need critical care,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has said.
“If we can treat 12,400 patients in hospitals, it means that we can take load up to about 70,000 patients, if you include those 80 per cent with mild symptoms,” he said.
Stating that the State government has not allowed private diagnostic centres to test Covid-19 samples, he said the government would consider allowing them only after the capacity in public testing cetres is not enough. “We can test 800 samples every day at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology,” he said.
He was referring to ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)’s permission to certain private entities, including Apollo, Vimta and Vijaya Diagnostics, to test the Covid-19 samples. “We have not given permission yet,” he said.
