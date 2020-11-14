National

Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,050 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 14, 2020 Published on November 14, 2020

Recovery rate increases to 93.06 per cent as against the national average of 93 per cent

Telangana has reported 1,050 new Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths as it tested 41,002 samples. As many as 1,736 patients have recovered from the viral infection on Friday.

According to a media bulletin released on Saturday, the recovery rate (the total number of patients recovered versus the total number of cases reported so far) increased to 93.06 per cent as against the national average of 93 per cent.

As on Friday night, the State has 16,404 active positive cases, with 13,867 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The State, which tested 48,53,169 samples, reported 2,56,713 cases so far, with 2,38,908 of them recovering from the infection. As many as 1,401 patients died due to the infection.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 232 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 90 cases and Rangareddy district with 75 cases.

Covid-19
