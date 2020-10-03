Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,718 cases

Telangana has reported 1,718 new Covid-19 positive cases, while 2,002 patients recovered from the viral infection on Friday.

According to the media bulletin released on Saturday, eight patients succumbed to the infection on Friday, taking the total number of people who have died due to the virus so far in the State to 1,153.

The State tested 49,084 samples on Friday, while results of 994 samples are awaited.

The case fatality rate (the number of people dead compared to the total number of people infected) stands at 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.6 per cent.

The recovery rate is 85.05 per cent (against the national average of 83.8 per cent), as the total number of people who have recovered from the infection reached 1,67,846.

The number of active cases in the State now stands at 28,328 with 23,224 patients taking treatment at their homes or in institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 285 cases on Friday. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 129 and Medchal district with 115 cases.