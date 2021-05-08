Covid-19: Telangana reports 5,168 new cases, 38 deaths

As many as 38 patients died due to the Covid-19 infection, while 5,168 new positive cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday.

The number of recoveries continues to be more than the new positive cases on Friday, improving the recovery rate.

The State, however, continues to test a low number of samples. It tested 69,148 samples on Friday as against over one lakh samples a day a month ago.

As many as 7,994 patients have recovered from the viral infection, improving the recovery rate to 85.54 per cent. As the number of Covid cases increased sharply in the last few weeks outnumbering the recoveries, the recovery rate plummeted to 80 per cent as against over 98 per cent two months ago.

The number of active cases in the State stands at 68,462 cases.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the State has decided to ban all social, political, academic, cultural and religious gatherings. It has also extended the night curfew till May 15.

Meanwhile, the State has decided to restrict the vaccination drive to only those who need to take the second dose till May 12.