Covid-19: Telangana reports 6 deaths, 1,607 cases

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Trust score' for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Telangana reported 1,607 new positive cases and six deaths on Friday.
According to the media bulletin released on Saturday, the State witnessed 937 recoveries as it tested 44,644 samples.
“The case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent and a recovery rate of 91.43 per cent when compared to the national average of 92.4 per cent,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Govt of Telangana), has said.
As on Friday night, the State has 19,936 active cases, with 17,134 patients taking treatment under home or institutional isolation facilities.
About 70 per cent of 2.48 lakh total cases reported so far were found to be asymptomatic. In sample testing, the government laboratories took a lion’s share with 41,849 samples, with the remaining 2,795 tests were done by private laboratories.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 296 cases on Friday, followed by Bhadradri Kothakudem with 124 cases and Medchal Malkajgiri with 113 cases.
