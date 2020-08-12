Covid-19: Telangana reports 9 deaths; 1,897 new cases

Telangana has reported nine deaths and 1,897 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of deaths to 654 and total number of cases so far to 84,544.

At a recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of cases) of 72.49 per cent, the State has registered 61,294 recoveries. On Tuesday, as many as 1,920 patients recovered from the viral infection.

The State has 22,596 active cases, with 15,534 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 22,972 samples on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests to 6.66 lakhs. Results of 1,221 tests are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 479 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 172 cases, Rangareddy district with162 and Sangareddy with 107 cases.