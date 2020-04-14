Covid-19: Telangana to deposit Rs 1,500 each in accounts of 74 lakh families

Tracking deals
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
As many as 74 lakh people in Telangana will receive Rs 1,500 each in their accounts in the next few hours. The money is being deposited as part of the state’s plan to help out people who might have lost their livelihoods because of the Covid-19 virus.
“Around 74-lakh plus bank accounts in Telangana will be credited with ₹1,500 as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” IT and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao, said.
The Government has transferred Rs 1,112 crore to the banks for credit into the accounts of beneficiaries.
While announcing the 21-day lockdown last month, the Chief Minister said the government would give Rs 1,500 and 12 kg of rice to about 87 lakh households.
The State was among the first to announce the lockdown and its extension. The State witnessed a sudden spike on Monday with 61 people testing positive for Covid-19.
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...