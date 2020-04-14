Covid-19: Telangana to deposit Rs 1,500 each in accounts of 74 lakh families

As many as 74 lakh people in Telangana will receive Rs 1,500 each in their accounts in the next few hours. The money is being deposited as part of the state’s plan to help out people who might have lost their livelihoods because of the Covid-19 virus.

“Around 74-lakh plus bank accounts in Telangana will be credited with ₹1,500 as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” IT and Industries Minister, K T Rama Rao, said.

The Government has transferred Rs 1,112 crore to the banks for credit into the accounts of beneficiaries.

While announcing the 21-day lockdown last month, the Chief Minister said the government would give Rs 1,500 and 12 kg of rice to about 87 lakh households.

The State was among the first to announce the lockdown and its extension. The State witnessed a sudden spike on Monday with 61 people testing positive for Covid-19.