Covid-19: Telangana to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day

Telangana is making arrangements to give Covid-19 vaccination to at least 10 lakh people every day. “We are expecting that vaccine consignments will arrive in January. We are making elaborate arrangements to give vaccines to at least 10 lakh people every day,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

“We will start administering the vaccine soon after getting the consignments from the Union Government,” he added.

Speaking to local media at Karimnagar on Friday, Rajendar asked the people to be alert and careful in the next few weeks of winter.

“There is no second wave (of Covid-19 incidence) here as was widely feared. The impact of the first wave is slowly diminishing. But we need to be careful in the winter. We expect the virus to be less effective in the summer,” he said.

Allaying fears on the second strain that was first found in Britain, he said the State had identified 1,200 passengers who had arrived from London since December 9.

“We took samples from 900 passengers so far. Only 5-6 passengers were found to be positive. We have sent the samples to the CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) for further investigation,” he said.