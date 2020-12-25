National

Covid-19: Telangana to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 25, 2020 Published on December 25, 2020

First consignment expected in January, says Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana is making arrangements to give Covid-19 vaccination to at least 10 lakh people every day. “We are expecting that vaccine consignments will arrive in January. We are making elaborate arrangements to give vaccines to at least 10 lakh people every day,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

“We will start administering the vaccine soon after getting the consignments from the Union Government,” he added.

Also read: India’s active Covid-19 caseload of 2.81 lakh

Speaking to local media at Karimnagar on Friday, Rajendar asked the people to be alert and careful in the next few weeks of winter.

“There is no second wave (of Covid-19 incidence) here as was widely feared. The impact of the first wave is slowly diminishing. But we need to be careful in the winter. We expect the virus to be less effective in the summer,” he said.

Allaying fears on the second strain that was first found in Britain, he said the State had identified 1,200 passengers who had arrived from London since December 9.

Also read: Telangana identifies 1,200 passengers arrived from London

“We took samples from 900 passengers so far. Only 5-6 passengers were found to be positive. We have sent the samples to the CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) for further investigation,” he said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.