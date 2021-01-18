National

Covid-19: Thackeray urges health workers to get inoculated to send a positive message to society

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked district civil surgeons, health officers and other health department employees to get themselves inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine so that it sends a positive message to society, a press statement issued by the State Health Department said on Monday.

He was addressing a review meeting of the vaccination campaign, which was kicked off on Saturday. The state has set up 285 vaccination centres and vaccination will be administered on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

He said some district collectors had suggested speeding up the functioning of the Cowin app and their suggestions were sent to the Centre. The Cowin app is used for registering health workers for the vaccine jab.

The Chief Minister clarified that immunity was developed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. Therefore, corona prevention rules must be followed even after vaccination.

More than 100 health workers will be called to the vaccination centres each day. The target was to vaccinate 100 employees a day, said Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary of the Department of Health, in a media statement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 18, 2021
coronavirus
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.