Covid-19: Thackeray urges health workers to get inoculated to send a positive message to society

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked district civil surgeons, health officers and other health department employees to get themselves inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine so that it sends a positive message to society, a press statement issued by the State Health Department said on Monday.

He was addressing a review meeting of the vaccination campaign, which was kicked off on Saturday. The state has set up 285 vaccination centres and vaccination will be administered on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

He said some district collectors had suggested speeding up the functioning of the Cowin app and their suggestions were sent to the Centre. The Cowin app is used for registering health workers for the vaccine jab.

The Chief Minister clarified that immunity was developed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. Therefore, corona prevention rules must be followed even after vaccination.

More than 100 health workers will be called to the vaccination centres each day. The target was to vaccinate 100 employees a day, said Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary of the Department of Health, in a media statement.