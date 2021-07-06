National

Covid-19: The daily dose: July 6, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 06, 2021

# The pandemic has been affecting the treatment of other illnesses and one such area is organ transplantation.

Lockdown hits availability of organs for transplantation

# Meanwhile, India’s Covid tracking and tracing app CoWIN will be shared with more countries ….It has been the backbone of India’s vaccination programme.

India to share CoWIN platform as public good to other countries: PM Modi

# Fallout from the vaccines-scam - BJP workers and leaders clashed with the police during their march to the city civic headquarters - Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

BJP protests against fake vaccine racket in Kolkata

# And Abu Dhabi puts in measures for citizens and residents arriving in the country.

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates Covid travel procedures

Published on July 06, 2021

Covid-19
