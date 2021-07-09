Covid-19: The daily dose (July 9, 2021)

# The new Health Minister’s day 1 in office comes on the day a financial relief package for Covid-19 is outlined by the Centre to support health infrastructure.

Cabinet clears ₹23,123-cr Covid relief package

# India will participate in a global trial of a Sanofi-GSK Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The late stage efficacy trial just received regulatory approval in India.

Sanofi-GSK get nod for Phase III trial of Covid vaccine candidate

# As global deaths cross 4 million, the WHO chief cautions that variants are currently winning the race against the vaccines.

Variants winning the race against vaccines: WHO

# The Covid-hit Surabhi theatre group is back. The 135-year-old family-run troupe begins to perform again in Andhra and Telangana. The stage is their livelihood, and for too long curtains had been down on their act.

Covid-hit Surabhi theatre group stages a comeback