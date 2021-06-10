Covid-19: The daily dose (June 10, 2021)

# A bunch of key international developments on Covid-19 will likely have an India impact. And one such is the commitment for a billion vaccines in the South East Asian region.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/quads-commitment-to-provide-a-billion-vaccines-to-southeast-asia-is-on-track-us-official/article34765922.ece

# And the other is the agreement at the WTO that takes the discussion on intellectual property waivers, one step ahead.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/wto-members-ready-for-text-based-negotiations/article34772010.ece

# On a not so happy note, the Delta variant of the virus (that originated in India) is surfacing across the world. And this time, it’s affected a Chinese entertainment venue.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/virus-hit-chinese-city-suspends-entertainment-venues/article34766684.ece

# A new feature has been added to the Cowin app to rectify personal details. The call, though, from users is to include immediate health feedback, such as changes in blood sugar levels, pressure or so on – that may not classify as a serious side-effect but are worrisome, nonetheless.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/now-correct-personal-details-on-co-win-vaccine-certificate-online/article34766230.ece

# Tech giant Amazon vaccinates its employees and families, a move more companies are making towards an economic recovery.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/amazon-india-vaccinates-1-lakh-plus-frontline-associates-employees-and-their-dependents/article34772263.ece?homepage=true

# Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the Ayurveda-modern science discussion, a Government survey gets underway in Uttar Pradesh.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/government-to-undertake-survey-on-ayurvedic-medicines/article34772853.ece

# And finally, a research set-up gets corporate support for studies on the pandemic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/pandemic-research-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-contributes-5-cr-to-ignite-life-science-foundation/article34763599.ece