Covid-19: The daily dose (June 15, 2021)

Mumbai | Updated on June 15, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# As child vaccines become a point of discussion, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin undertakes trials for paediatric doses.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covaxin-trials-start-on-2-18-age-set-at-six-cities/article34815711.ece?homepage=true

# And more to add to the arsenal, now Novavax claims efficacy against variants. And that injects a shot of good news into India’s Covid-prevention programme.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/vaccine-shows-93-efficacy-against-variants-novavax/article34815003.ece

# Capillary Leak syndrome: The European regulator EMA asks for additional side-effect labelling on the AZ-Oxford vaccine. Point to note, this is the vaccine that is being rolled out in India, made here by Serum Institute.

# Two Indians are now on CEPI’s scientific advisory board.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/two-indians-selected-to-cepis-scientific-advisory-committee/article34810329.ece

# One dose will do? Well, a local study explores the option being touted by experts in India and overseas.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/one-dose-enough-for-the-covid-hit-population-aig-study/article34814097.ece

# A start-up from Pune comes up with 3D-printed masks. The need for them will continue for sometime, despite the vaccination drive.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/pune-start-up-thincr-develops-3d-printed-masks-with-antiviral-properties/article34810570.ece

# And more oxygen plants are being set up across the country. The second wave brought home the distressing message of shortages, never to be repeated.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/about-850-oxygen-plants-being-set-up-across-the-country-drdo-chief/article34813420.ece

