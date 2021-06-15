Covid-19: The daily dose (June 15, 2021)

# As child vaccines become a point of discussion, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin undertakes trials for paediatric doses.

# And more to add to the arsenal, now Novavax claims efficacy against variants. And that injects a shot of good news into India’s Covid-prevention programme.

# Capillary Leak syndrome: The European regulator EMA asks for additional side-effect labelling on the AZ-Oxford vaccine. Point to note, this is the vaccine that is being rolled out in India, made here by Serum Institute.

# Two Indians are now on CEPI’s scientific advisory board.

# One dose will do? Well, a local study explores the option being touted by experts in India and overseas.

# A start-up from Pune comes up with 3D-printed masks. The need for them will continue for sometime, despite the vaccination drive.

# And more oxygen plants are being set up across the country. The second wave brought home the distressing message of shortages, never to be repeated.

