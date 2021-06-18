National

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 18, 2021)

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF has offered a Sputnik V booster shot against the Delta variant, the worrying cause behind the surge in coronavirus cases in India, and in other parts of the world.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/rdif-to-offer-booster-shot-to-other-vaccine-makers/article34843012.ece

# At a time when vaccine exports from India have been paused, here’s why Dr Arora believes there would be enough to share by next year.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/india-will-have-enough-vaccines-by-march-to-share-with-the-world/article34842917.ece

# Australia joins the list of countries restricting the AstraZeneca-Oxford Uuniversity vaccine, in this case, among those below 60 years. India, though, has maintained it has not found any reason to bring in such age restrictions.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/australia-restricts-use-of-az-oxford-vaccine-to-those-over-60/article34842903.ece

# Serum is hopeful of starting trials of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/serum-institute-to-start-novavax-trials-in-adolescents-next-month/article34842946.ece

# The Centre is stepping on the gas, when it comes to medicines to treat black fungus.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/govt-identifies-new-sources-to-procure-black-fungus-drugs/article34841732.ece

# And finally, while researchers and investigators look in bat-caves and leaky labs for the origins of SARS-CoV-2, a key message on zoonotic viruses is written large on the wall. And it has to do with our agri-farming practices and trade in wild animals.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/clean-up-the-stables/article34842368.ece?homepage=true

