Covid-19: The daily dose (June 19, 2021)

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
# New therapies like monoclonal antibodies, for example, are not covered by health insurance. Though it’s a one-dose therapy, it costs about ₹60,000. And there are other such drugs, that don’t get covered because they don’t feature in the treatment guidelines. Here’s why insurers shy away from them.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid19-treatment-health-insurers-wary-of-covering-costs-of-new-therapies/article34852247.ece?homepage=true
# Delhi HC warns people thronging markets, malls and the hills of breach of Covid-19 protocol and hastening of the third wave. This, even as Mumbai’s experts warn of the next surge by the year end.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/irked-by-covid-norms-violation-hc-asks-centre-delhi-to-explain/article34853012.ece?homepage=true
# CSIR-Tata MD (of Govt’s Feluda CRISPER test-fame) expand testing capacity in rural areas, preparing for the next surge.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/csir-tata-md-to-expand-covid-19-testing-facilities-across-india/article34849209.ece
# While States and organisations have made arrangements to make it easier for the vaccination of the differently-abled, challenges remain.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/states-struggle-with-strategies-to-vaccinate-differently-abled/article34852687.ece?homepage=true
# A group of researchers found fragments of the genes of SARS-COV-2 virus (novel Coronavirus) in water samples collected from the Sabarmati river. But there’s no need to panic, they add.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/fragments-of-covid-genes-found-in-sabarmati-river/article34851823.ece
# The risk of hospitalisation comes down by 75-80 per cent in people who have completed vaccination, according to a recent study.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/hospitalisation-risk-declines-by-75-80-per-cent-in-fully-vaccinated-people-health-ministry/article34852127.ece
# And another study from AIIMS allays fears that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic would affect children between 2-18 years.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/its-unlikely-that-another-covid-wave-would-disproportionately-affect-children-aiims-study/article34850470.ecev
# The PM launches a crash course to train frontline workers.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/pm-launches-customised-crash-course-programme-for-covid-frontline-workers/article34848132.ece?homepage=true
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...