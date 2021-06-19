Covid-19: The daily dose (June 19, 2021)

# New therapies like monoclonal antibodies, for example, are not covered by health insurance. Though it’s a one-dose therapy, it costs about ₹60,000. And there are other such drugs, that don’t get covered because they don’t feature in the treatment guidelines. Here’s why insurers shy away from them.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid19-treatment-health-insurers-wary-of-covering-costs-of-new-therapies/article34852247.ece?homepage=true

# Delhi HC warns people thronging markets, malls and the hills of breach of Covid-19 protocol and hastening of the third wave. This, even as Mumbai’s experts warn of the next surge by the year end.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/irked-by-covid-norms-violation-hc-asks-centre-delhi-to-explain/article34853012.ece?homepage=true

# CSIR-Tata MD (of Govt’s Feluda CRISPER test-fame) expand testing capacity in rural areas, preparing for the next surge.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/csir-tata-md-to-expand-covid-19-testing-facilities-across-india/article34849209.ece

# While States and organisations have made arrangements to make it easier for the vaccination of the differently-abled, challenges remain.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/states-struggle-with-strategies-to-vaccinate-differently-abled/article34852687.ece?homepage=true

# A group of researchers found fragments of the genes of SARS-COV-2 virus (novel Coronavirus) in water samples collected from the Sabarmati river. But there’s no need to panic, they add.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/fragments-of-covid-genes-found-in-sabarmati-river/article34851823.ece

# The risk of hospitalisation comes down by 75-80 per cent in people who have completed vaccination, according to a recent study.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/hospitalisation-risk-declines-by-75-80-per-cent-in-fully-vaccinated-people-health-ministry/article34852127.ece

# And another study from AIIMS allays fears that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic would affect children between 2-18 years.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/its-unlikely-that-another-covid-wave-would-disproportionately-affect-children-aiims-study/article34850470.ecev

# The PM launches a crash course to train frontline workers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/pm-launches-customised-crash-course-programme-for-covid-frontline-workers/article34848132.ece?homepage=true