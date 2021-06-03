Covid-19: The daily dose (June 3, 2021)

# The Centre came in for some strong comments from the Supreme Court, on its expanded vaccination policy. Calling the policy “arbitrary and irrational”, the Court has asked the Centre to present its roadmap on the projected availability of vaccines till the year end.

# With bridging trials out of the way, the stage is set for the Centre to take a final call on “indemnity” for foreign vaccine players. A decision that will benefit local vaccine-makers as well.

# Weighing in on indemnity, Wockhardt chief Dr Habil Khorakiwala says it’s part of “standard process”; the company meanwhile is poised for multiple deals to bring in next-generation vaccines.

# Staying with the pitfalls of the liberalised vaccine policy, now the Odisha CM has added his voice to those calling for Central procurement of vaccines for the people, with States being given the freedom to manage their stocks.

# In fact, the Delhi HC too has been critical of the expanded vaccine policy. Here’s what they said yesterday.

# Meanwhile, the Government gave out more details on upping production of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin through three previously named PSUs.

# Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, now down with Covid, has urged the Government to vaccinate everyone, free.

# Finally, on the worrying virus strains that originated from India, only one continues to be of concern, says the World Health Organisation.