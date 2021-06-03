Covid-19: The daily dose (June 3, 2021)

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
# The Centre came in for some strong comments from the Supreme Court, on its expanded vaccination policy. Calling the policy “arbitrary and irrational”, the Court has asked the Centre to present its roadmap on the projected availability of vaccines till the year end.
# With bridging trials out of the way, the stage is set for the Centre to take a final call on “indemnity” for foreign vaccine players. A decision that will benefit local vaccine-makers as well.
# Weighing in on indemnity, Wockhardt chief Dr Habil Khorakiwala says it’s part of “standard process”; the company meanwhile is poised for multiple deals to bring in next-generation vaccines.
# Staying with the pitfalls of the liberalised vaccine policy, now the Odisha CM has added his voice to those calling for Central procurement of vaccines for the people, with States being given the freedom to manage their stocks.
# In fact, the Delhi HC too has been critical of the expanded vaccine policy. Here’s what they said yesterday.
# Meanwhile, the Government gave out more details on upping production of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin through three previously named PSUs.
# Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, now down with Covid, has urged the Government to vaccinate everyone, free.
# Finally, on the worrying virus strains that originated from India, only one continues to be of concern, says the World Health Organisation.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...