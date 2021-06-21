Covid-19: The daily dose (June 21, 2021)

# Covid-19-specific health policies set to see a price revision? Well, watch this space.....

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/insurers-seek-re-pricing-of-corona-kavach-corona-rakshak-policies/article34865002.ece?homepage=true

# The Centre has told the Supreme Court it cannot compensate everyone who has died of Covid-19 , as it could affect States’ response to the ongoing pandemic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/cant-pay-4-lakh-ex-gratia-to-covid-19-victims-as-finances-are-under-severe-strain-centre-to-sc/article34866040.ece?homepage=true

#Now Tamil Nadu extends its lockdown by a week. Announces a few more relaxations, though.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-in-tamil-nadu-lockdown-extended-till-june-28/article34864159.ece?homepage=true

# As lockdown restrictions lift, bicycle sales look set to ride into better times...

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/with-the-lifting-of-lockdown-restrictions-bicycle-sales-set-to-grow-by-20-per-cent/article34865219.ece

# Three in four workers at the plants of Ford, Hyundai and Renault-Nissan are not inoculated, according to a report. This, as car factories, including those of Renault-Nissan, Hyundai and Ford, are allowed to operate with full workforces in India’s automaking hub from today.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/chennai-auto-hub-lets-car-plants-run-at-full-capacity-despite-few-vaccinations/article34876201.ece

# WHO’s regional office cautions on circulating virus variants.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/rigorously-implement-public-health-social-measures-to-prevent-another-surge-who-on-covid-19/article34864535.ece