Covid-19: The daily dose (June 21, 2021)

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 21, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# Covid-19-specific health policies set to see a price revision? Well, watch this space.....

# The Centre has told the Supreme Court it cannot compensate everyone who has died of Covid-19 , as it could affect States’ response to the ongoing pandemic.

#Now Tamil Nadu extends its lockdown by a week. Announces a few more relaxations, though.

# As lockdown restrictions lift, bicycle sales look set to ride into better times...

# Three in four workers at the plants of Ford, Hyundai and Renault-Nissan are not inoculated, according to a report. This, as car factories, including those of Renault-Nissan, Hyundai and Ford, are allowed to operate with full workforces in India’s automaking hub from today.

# WHO’s regional office cautions on circulating virus variants.

Published on June 21, 2021

Covid-19
