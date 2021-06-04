National

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 4, 2021)

Mumbai | Updated on June 04, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# This time around, the Government moves in early on a Covid-19 vaccine — from Biological E, in this case. The company has a couple of foreign alliances also in place — with Johnson and Johnson and Providence Therapeutics.

# So, it looks like Serum Institute will add Russian vaccine Sputnik V to its basket of Covid-19 products.

# TN Chief Minister Stalin woos Bharat Biotech to set up base in the State.

# Meanwhile, at the Courts, the Drug Controller General of India has said that cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation has been found guilty of stocking the medicine.

# Maharashtra prepares its unlock plans. Restrictions to life in five stages.

# Early signs of the ease in oxygen requirement being seen in Maharashtra.

# Gujarat begins vaccinating in all its districts, a good sign, as concerns abound on the virus spreading into rural areas.

# Some positive signs, as a study indicates that prior infection can protect against severe illness from the corona virus.

# The Delta variant, that originated in India, is now the dominant strain in the UK, say authorities, as cases see a spike.

# A let up from the Biden administration as it removes the Defense Production Act ratings from some vaccines.

Published on June 04, 2021

