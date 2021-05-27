Covid-19: The daily dose (May 27, 2021)

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
# It seems to be Sputnik V for now, as Delhi and Karnataka get commitments and bids, respectively, on supplies of the Russian vaccine, after Mumbai. This comes a day after the Delhi political brass had said that American companies Pfizer and Moderna had turned them down.
# And staying with vaccines, Tamil Nadu has expressed its eagerness to help revive the Chengalpattu vaccine complex. A team from TN is expected to reach Delhi today. The complex can help address the massive shortfall in Covid-19 vaccine supplies.
# And it’s not just the States, Pune too wants to buy vaccines, Covishield in this case, directly from Serum Institute. And it helps that Serum is Pune-based.
# With three Covid-19 vaccines off-the-blocks in the US with an emergency use authorisation, the USFDA now says, it “may decline” requests for EUA on Covid-19 vaccines.
# Away from vaccines, but with “black fungus” being a worry across the country, Zydus Cadila is bringing in the injectable used to treat it, Liposomal Amphoteracin B injections, from Taiwan-based company TLC.
# From water conservation to Covid-19 control now, a village called Hiware Bazar is holding out lessons for other gram panchayats in Ahmednagar, and maybe for other agrarian regions as well. And its interventions involved simple things like purchasing oximeters and thermometers to help monitor people’s health, besides having volunteer teams who could look after the farm animals, for instance, of the person who has been affected.
# Will the external affairs minister’s US visit manage to get more vaccines for India?
