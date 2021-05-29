Covid-19: The daily dose (May 30, 2021)

# The Sputnik-V story took a dramatic turn on Friday as the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories warned of unauthorised entities promising to supply the Russian vaccine. The suspense, however, remains on where this disclaimer leaves the handful of bids that have been received by States like Karnataka, Telangana, and of course, Mumbai city, that received no less than seven bids to supply Sputnik.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/rdif-drl-caution-against-fake-tie-ups-over-sputnik-v-supply/article34670168.ece

# A saline gargle test for Covid-19 has been brought out by Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). With results in three hours, the tests could help in rural areas where testing infrastructure is sparse.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/neeri-develops-saline-gargle-rt-pcr-testing-results-in-3-hours/article34669409.ece

# Delhi is looking to relax Covid-19 restrictions from June 1.https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/delhi-to-begin-gradual-unlocking-from-monday-says-kejriwal/article34665286.ece This, even as Tamil Nadu looks to extend its lockdown to June 7.

# An ICMR study found, rather worryingly, that Covid-19 patients are more susceptible to secondary infections.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-patients-are-more-susceptible-to-secondary-infection-says-icmr/article34669307.ece

# Covax, the vaccines pillar supported by the World Health Organisation, is facing a shortfall of 190 million Covid-19 vaccines by June-end, due to India’s rise in cases. India’s Serum Institute is a supplier to Covax and has been unable to keep its commitment as coronavirus cases surged and the vaccination drive was expanded in India.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/indias-corona-crisis-hits-global-vaccine-sharing-scheme/article34664893.ece?homepage=true