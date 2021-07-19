Covid-19 third wave: Maharashtra anticipates a daily requirement of 4,500 MT oxygen

The State administration is gearing up to make daily provision of 4,500 MT oxygen to tackle Covid-19 patients during the third wave. During the second Covid-19 wave Maharashtra’s daily oxygen requirement to treat Covid-19 patients had reached 1,750 MT.

In the last few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a series of meetings with State officials, oxygen manufacturers, and industrialists to discuss the possible third wave of Covid-19.

Thackeray has ordered oxygen manufacturers to accelerate oxygen manufacturing and build the capacity to at least 3,000 MT per day. The State has a daily capacity to generate 1,300 MT of oxygen.

In a recent meeting, Thackeray said that State is making every effort to vaccinate people but there is a limitation to the availability of vaccines. “Many people have not yet received the first dose of vaccine. In this situation, the third wave could be more dangerous considering the rising number of cases and the rise of Delta variant,” said Thackeray.

The State government is facing the dual challenge to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases in some districts of the State and at the same time continue trade and industrial operations.

Meanwhile, State Industry Minister Subhash Desai has said that the industries should vaccinate their staff members and locals in the industrial areas using CSR funds.