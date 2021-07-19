Covid-19 third wave: Maharashtra anticipates a daily requirement of 4,500 MT oxygen

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The State administration is gearing up to make daily provision of 4,500 MT oxygen to tackle Covid-19 patients during the third wave. During the second Covid-19 wave Maharashtra’s daily oxygen requirement to treat Covid-19 patients had reached 1,750 MT.
In the last few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a series of meetings with State officials, oxygen manufacturers, and industrialists to discuss the possible third wave of Covid-19.
Thackeray has ordered oxygen manufacturers to accelerate oxygen manufacturing and build the capacity to at least 3,000 MT per day. The State has a daily capacity to generate 1,300 MT of oxygen.
In a recent meeting, Thackeray said that State is making every effort to vaccinate people but there is a limitation to the availability of vaccines. “Many people have not yet received the first dose of vaccine. In this situation, the third wave could be more dangerous considering the rising number of cases and the rise of Delta variant,” said Thackeray.
The State government is facing the dual challenge to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases in some districts of the State and at the same time continue trade and industrial operations.
Meanwhile, State Industry Minister Subhash Desai has said that the industries should vaccinate their staff members and locals in the industrial areas using CSR funds.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...