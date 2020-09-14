National

Covid-19: TN adds 5,752 more cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

In the last 24 hours, a further 5,752 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 5.08 lakh.

After 5,799 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4.53 lakh), the number of active cases stood at 46,912.in the State

In the last 24 hours, 80,123 samples were tested.

The number of deaths increased by 53 to a total of 8,434.

The number of infections in Chennai was 991; patients discharged - 940; deaths - 23 and active cases were 10,436.

