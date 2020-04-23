National

Covid-19: TN CM to meet industrialists today on opening of industrial units

Chennai | Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 23, 2020

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami   -  THE HINDU

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami today will meet via video conferencing with industrialists on the opening of specific units.

The discussion at 11 am will identify industrial units that should be opened as per Government regulations, including preventive and safety steps to be taken by the companies, says a government press release.

Considering the number of cases, the state government had decided against relaxing the lockdown on April 20.

