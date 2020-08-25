Covid-19: TN records 5,951 fresh cases on August 25

In the last 24 hours, there was an addition of 5,951 Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 3,91,303.

However, after 6,998 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,32,454), the number of active cases stood at 52,128.

The State saw another 107 deaths due to the virus to take the total fatalities to 6,721. Total number of samples tested today was 70,221.

In Chennai, an additional 1,270 cases were reported; 1,136 Covid-19 patients were discharged; 20 deaths were reported leaving active cases in the city at 13,371.

Some of the districts that reported high number of cases include Chengalpattu (321); Coimbatore (322); Cuddalore (370); Dindigul (126); Erode (143); Kancheepuram (214); Kanyakumari (155); Nagapatinam (149); Pudukottai (116); Ranipet (196); Salem (297); Theni (226); Thiruvallur (305); Thiruvannamalai (102); Thirunelveli (204); Trichy (106); Vellore (136) and Villupuram (185), according to health ministry.

