Covid-19: TN reports 1,912 new cases, 2,494 recoveries

PTI Chennai | Updated on November 14, 2020 Published on November 14, 2020

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466.

The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cases. A total of 2,494 persons were cured of the infection today, according to a government bulletin. With the addition of the fresh infections, the caseload has gone up to 7,56,372 while recoveries stood at 7,27,752.

Chennai reported 509 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore at 182 and Chengalpattu which saw 139 new additions.

The rest of the cases were spread across other districts, with most of them witnessing double-digit additions. Perambalur recorded three new patients.

All the 12 deceased had co-morbidities.

As many as 70,425 samples were tested by RT-PCR, even as the total specimens examined stood at 1,10,07,832.

Published on November 14, 2020
