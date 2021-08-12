Covid-19: TN reports 1,942 new cases, 33 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday declined to 1,942 (from 1,964 on Wednesday), to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,83,036.

After 1,892 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,399.

The number of deaths registered was 33 and 1,59,897 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a decrease in new cases to 217 (243) but Coimbatore saw an increase to 249 (229). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.