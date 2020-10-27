Covid-19: TN reports 2,522 new cases on October 27

Tamil Nadu for the forth consecutive day reported less than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases. Around 2,522 people were infected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 7,14,235.

However, after 4,029 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 27,734. There were 27 deaths and 70,687 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 695 infections; 1,451 patients were discharged and 7 deaths.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 209 followed by Salem (146); Chengalpattu (144) and Thiruvallur (115), according to State health ministry data.