Covid-19: TN reports 4,343 new cases

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Tamil Nadu has, for the first time, reported more number of new coronavirus cases in the districts than in Chennai.
Out of the 4,343 new cases reported in the last 24 hours — the highest ever single day spike — Chennai accounted for 2,027 and all the districts put together 2,316 cases with Madurai reporting the highest number of 273 new cases.
The new infections tripled in the last 12 days in Madurai while in Chennai it has doubled.
Chennai has been the hotspot that started three months ago. However, in the last 12 days, there has been a gradual increase in the number of cases in the districts due to the large scale migration of people from the city.
Chennai’s neighbouring districts — Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram — have been reporting high numbers along with the city due to the spillover effect. However, new cases have been steadily increasing elsewhere too including Madurai, Thiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, and Theni.
Meanwhile, with 3,095 persons discharged on Thursday, the number of active cases in the State stands at 41,047.
The number of cases reported in other districts are: Chengalpattu (171), Kallakurichi (133), Kancheepuram (112), Ramanathapuram (108), Ranipet (127), Thiruvallur (164), Thiruvannamalai (167) and Vellore (137), and the rest of the cases distributed among other districts, including Dindigul,
On Thursday, 57 Covid-19 patients died to take the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,321. 33,488 samples were tested, says a health ministry bulletin.
Despite the increasing number of cases, there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the State, maintained Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Only ICMR needs to disclose whether such transmission has started or not, he told in a televised speech.
Date
TN new
cases
New cases in
Chennai
New cases in
districts
July 2
4,343
2,027
2,316
July 1
3,882
2,182
1,700
June 30
3,943
2,393
1,550
June 29
3,949
2,167
1,782
June 28
3,940
1,992
1,948
June 27
3,713
1,939
1,774
June 26
3,645
1,956
1,689
June 25
3,509
1,834
1,675
June 24
2,865
1,654
1,211
June 23
2,516
1,380
1,136
June 22
2,710
1,487
1,223
June 21
2,532
1,493
1,039
June 20
2,396
1,254
1,142
June 19
2,115
1,322
793
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...