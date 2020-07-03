National

Covid-19: TN reports 4,343 new cases

TE Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

Tamil Nadu has, for the first time, reported more number of new coronavirus cases in the districts than in Chennai.

Out of the 4,343 new cases reported in the last 24 hours — the highest ever single day spike — Chennai accounted for 2,027 and all the districts put together 2,316 cases with Madurai reporting the highest number of 273 new cases.

The new infections tripled in the last 12 days in Madurai while in Chennai it has doubled.

Chennai has been the hotspot that started three months ago. However, in the last 12 days, there has been a gradual increase in the number of cases in the districts due to the large scale migration of people from the city.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts — Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram — have been reporting high numbers along with the city due to the spillover effect. However, new cases have been steadily increasing elsewhere too including Madurai, Thiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, and Theni.

Meanwhile, with 3,095 persons discharged on Thursday, the number of active cases in the State stands at 41,047.

The number of cases reported in other districts are: Chengalpattu (171), Kallakurichi (133), Kancheepuram (112), Ramanathapuram (108), Ranipet (127), Thiruvallur (164), Thiruvannamalai (167) and Vellore (137), and the rest of the cases distributed among other districts, including Dindigul,

On Thursday, 57 Covid-19 patients died to take the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,321. 33,488 samples were tested, says a health ministry bulletin.

Despite the increasing number of cases, there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the State, maintained Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Only ICMR needs to disclose whether such transmission has started or not, he told in a televised speech.

Date

TN new

cases

New cases in

Chennai

New cases in

districts

July 2

4,343

2,027

2,316

July 1

3,882

2,182

1,700

June 30

3,943

2,393

1,550

June 29

3,949

2,167

1,782

June 28

3,940

1,992

1,948

June 27

3,713

1,939

1,774

June 26

3,645

1,956

1,689

June 25

3,509

1,834

1,675

June 24

2,865

1,654

1,211

June 23

2,516

1,380

1,136

June 22

2,710

1,487

1,223

June 21

2,532

1,493

1,039

June 20

2,396

1,254

1,142

June 19

2,115

1,322

793

Published on July 03, 2020
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
