Covid-19: TN reports 4,965 cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Tamil Nadu mounted to 1.80 lakh after 4,965 persons were diagnosed positive in the last 24 hours.

Also, 4,894 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases is 51,344.

Today, 51,066 samples were tested to take the total tested in the State to 19.56 lakh.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 75 to 2,626.

In the last 24 hours, Chennai reported an additional 1,130 cases; 1,298 patients were discharged and there were 21 deaths. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 14,952.

Some of the districts that reported additional cases include Chengalpattu (256); Coimbatore (176); Kancheepuram (262); Kanyakumari (159); Madurai (158); Ranipet (173); Theni (131); Thiruvallur (366); Tiruvanamalai (163); Thoothukudi (269); Tiruchi (127); Vellore (160) and Virudhunagar (360), according to health ministry.