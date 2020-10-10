National

Covid-19: TN reports 5,242 fresh cases, 67 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 10, 2020 Published on October 10, 2020

An additional 5,242 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, thus reaching a total of 6,51,370.

After 5,222 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 44,150.

There were 67 deaths and 91,191 samples tested.

Chennai added 1,272 cases, with 1,173 discharged, and 23 deaths to leave the number of active cases in the city at 13,577.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore - 392 ; Salem - 339 and Chengalpattu - 309, according to health ministry data.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 10, 2020
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.