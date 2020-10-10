Covid-19: TN reports 5,242 fresh cases, 67 deaths

An additional 5,242 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, thus reaching a total of 6,51,370.

After 5,222 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 44,150.

There were 67 deaths and 91,191 samples tested.

Chennai added 1,272 cases, with 1,173 discharged, and 23 deaths to leave the number of active cases in the city at 13,577.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore - 392 ; Salem - 339 and Chengalpattu - 309, according to health ministry data.