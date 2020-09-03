National

Covid-19: TN reports 5,892 more cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

A further 5,892 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 4,45,851.

In the last 24 hours, 82,901 samples were tested (total 50,47,042).

After 6,110 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,86,173), the number of active cases stood at 52,070.

The number of deaths increased by 92 to a total of 7,608.

The number of infections in Chennai once again dropped to less than 1,000 to 968; patients discharged 1,444; deaths were 29 and active cases were 12,059.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.