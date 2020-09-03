Covid-19: TN reports 5,892 more cases

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
A further 5,892 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 4,45,851.
In the last 24 hours, 82,901 samples were tested (total 50,47,042).
After 6,110 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,86,173), the number of active cases stood at 52,070.
The number of deaths increased by 92 to a total of 7,608.
The number of infections in Chennai once again dropped to less than 1,000 to 968; patients discharged 1,444; deaths were 29 and active cases were 12,059.
