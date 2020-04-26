Covid-19: TN reports 64 new cases

A further 64 persons were infected with CoronaVirus in Tamil Nadu today to take the total number of positive persons to 1,885. However, the number of active cases as on date is only 838 (two deaths notified to other states; one patient died after turning negative for infection).

The 64 Covid-19 positive cases included 28 people in Chennai; 15 in Madurai; 7 in Virudhunagar and 4 each in Namakkal and Villupuram, according to government data.

With 60 Covid-19 positive patients discharged today following treatment today, the number of persons discharged increased to 1,020.

The number of Covid-19 suspected individuals in isolation ward admission is 1,838. While 29,056 persons are in home quarantine, 26 are in government quarantine facilities, the data said.

Today, one Covid-19 patient died taking the total death due to the virus to 24.

The total number of blood samples tested today was 7,495 and till date it was 87,605, the data said.

Read more: Blocking burial or cremation of victims of notified disease to attract 3-year jail term in TN

Meanwhile, the State government promulgated an ordinance to punish those persons who block or attempt to block dignified burial/cremation a person who dies of a notified disease. The fine includes a fine and one to three years of jail under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, says a government press release.

The Ordinance comes after a few people opposed burial/cremation of two Covid19 positive doctors in Chennai.