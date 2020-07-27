National

Covid-19: TN reports 6,993 more cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

Tamil Nadu added 6,993 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 2.20 lakh . After 5,723 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 54,896.

The number of deaths in the State increased by 77 to 3,571.

On Monday 63,250 samples were tested to take the total testing to 24,14,713.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,138 cases were reported; 1,821 Covid-patients were discharged and 21 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 13,064.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (448); Coimbatore (313); Kallakurichi (238); Kancheepuram (362); Kanyakumari (239); Madurai (249); Ranipet (273); Theni (280); Tiruvallur (474); Tiruvanamalai (267); Thoothukudi (349) , according to health ministry.

Published on July 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa talks development plans, says “We need to learn to live with Covid”