Covid-19: TN reports 6,993 more cases

Tamil Nadu added 6,993 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 2.20 lakh . After 5,723 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 54,896.

The number of deaths in the State increased by 77 to 3,571.

On Monday 63,250 samples were tested to take the total testing to 24,14,713.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,138 cases were reported; 1,821 Covid-patients were discharged and 21 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 13,064.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (448); Coimbatore (313); Kallakurichi (238); Kancheepuram (362); Kanyakumari (239); Madurai (249); Ranipet (273); Theni (280); Tiruvallur (474); Tiruvanamalai (267); Thoothukudi (349) , according to health ministry.